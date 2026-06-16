Update: Power Outage Impacting More Than 700 customers In Calaveras County

Update at 2:33 p.m.: PG&E has pushed the estimated restoration time for the 718 Rail Road Flat customers who lost power around 9:40 a.m. Further details about the outage are available below.

Original post at 1:33 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA—PG&E is reporting more than 700 customers are without power in the Rail Road Flat area of Calaveras County this morning, beginning at around 9:40 a.m.

The impacted area is along both sides of Railroad Flat Road, leaving 718 customers without electricity. The utility reports that a team is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on. The company gives an estimated 2:30 p.m. restoration time.