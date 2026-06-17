Emergency Training Underway In Mariposa County

Mariposa, CA — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says there is no need to be alarmed by a heavy law enforcement presence today at a local school site.

There is a training exercise underway at the Mariposa County Unified School District Alternative Education campus on Silva Road. Agencies on hand in addition to the sheriff’s office include CAL Fire, Mariposa County Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Mariposa County Health and Human Services.

Throughout today, the sheriff’s office says community members may see or hear increased emergency radio traffic, loud explosions, numerous emergency vehicles, and sirens.

Officials stress that it is only training and there is no need to call 911 in relation to it. The sheriff’s office thanks the community for their cooperation in this effort.