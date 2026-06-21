Geraniums and Condiments: American Classics

Mayonnaise, mustard, and ketchup are American dietary staples. American staples exist as things we love because they are consistent and long lasting – recliners, 70’s rock and roll, brown eggs, and bicycles, not necessarily in that order. Even some plants are American staples, tough and beautiful American Super Heroes.

One such super hero is the geranium. Just like fictional super heroes, geraniums are known by a different name. In 1753, Carl Linnaeus, the chief classifier of plant names and varieties, grouped certain plants within the Geranium or cranesbill genus but, in 1789, some were separated into Pelargonium. The cranesbill geranium has different shaped petals and a different number of stamens. While that confusing mystery was resolved, the common name geranium stuck.

There are three types of geraniums (pelargoniums) that grow in American yards. All three are fragrant and have hero-like toughness, love the sun and do not like sopping wet feet. All three will live in pots or baskets, chase off insects, and have red, purple, pink, white, orange, or bi-colored flowers.

Zonal geraniums (Pelargonium x hortorum) are common geraniums with single or double flower petals. If happy, they will thrive for decades. Flowers produce from spring to early winter. Flower colors are intense.

Ivy-leaved geraniums (Pelargonium peltatum) are frequently planted in hanging pots. Bright, long-lasting blooms and basket-filling foliage make for a dazzling display. Baskets will take sun and summer, if provided with enough water and some afternoon shade, without baking like Sunday’s chicken dinner.

Scented geraniums (Pelargonium graveolens) include citrus, mint, apple, ginger, pine, citronella, cinnamon, and even coconut (sounds like they belong in the kitchen). They like living in pots and are often staged on steps where a brush-by provides a whiff of enjoyable air. Tantalize a backyard luau using ginger, coconut, lemon, lime, and the mosquito chaser, citronella. A mild-weather Thanksgiving could host nutmeg, spice, apple, and cinnamon.

Geraniums are like that chunky cat that spends time in your lap, happy to share the space and even more happy with a little attention. If you want thicker plants with more blooms, show the plant some love. Trim back dead flowers, removing flower stems at the stem base. Branches may be trimmed back above a leaf node.

If your plant gets too big, you now have the chance to propagate a new geranium. Cuttings will root in either water or moist soil (moist soil spurs root development more than water propagation). Using sterile pruners, cut a 4-to-6-inch-long section from a stem without flowers, just leaves. Make your cut right above a leaf node and trim off all the leaves but the top

two. If you have rooting hormone, dip the cut end into the hormone, then place into a hole you made with your pinky finger in a pot of moist soil. Gently fill in the hole. Place the pot in a warm spot with indirect light. In 2 to 3 weeks there should be root development and you have a new plant.

A true American hero describes the geranium. Pretty to look at, strong, and smelling good – all that is needed is a cape!

Julie Silva is a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener of Tuolumne County.