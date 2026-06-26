Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Weekend

Tuolumne, CA — The logs are set and ready for the community of Tuolumne to celebrate the 77th Lumber Jubilee today through Sunday.

The event started in the mid-1930s and highlights Tuolumne’s rich logging and timber industry heritage. There will be numerous events and competitions.

It runs Friday through Sunday in downtown Tuolumne. Click here to see a schedule of the activities. Day one highlights include the carnival and vendors opening at 3 PM, the Queen Coronation at 6 PM. The two queen candidates are Adyson High of Tuolumne, and Brooklyn Smith of Sonora. Live music by Breakaway will be performed from 7 to 10 PM.

The arm wrestling competition will be in the Tuolumne Community Resilience Center on stage. Beat the heat, sit down and enjoy an exciting day of arm wrestling competition starting at approximately 1:00 PM on Saturday. Also new this year will be Teenage Classes for arm wrestlers, ages 16-17 and 18-19 with weights determined upon entry with a legal parent or guardian present to sign the registration form.

Saturday, day two highlights include; the carnival and vendors opening at 10 AM, and the parade also begins at 10 AM.

Logging Events were mainly pre-registration and have filled up.

The women and children’s events start at 11 AM Saturday followed by the Jr. Tug-a-war for ages 21 and under at 5:30 PM. From 7 to 10 PM will be live music by the Penetrators.

Sunday, day three begins with the Tuolumne Community Baptist Service at 8:30 AM. The carnival and vendors open at 10 AM when the logging events also begin and the Tug-a-War is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM.