Less Caltrans Road Work For Week Of July Fourth Holiday

Motorists can expect delays on Mother Lode highways this week, June 28th to July 4th, 2026.

On Highway 4 intermittent one-way traffic control from Brice Station Road to Northwood Drive for drainage work beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 traffic control at Little Johns Creek for bridge work is planned for Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 4 a long-term right shoulder closure from Gardener Lane Bridge to Depot Road for pavement will continue through Friday, July 17th.



On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Lower Moran Road to Horseshoe Drive for survey work is scheduled for Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 traffic control at Stone Corral Creek for bridge work beginning Monday and continuing through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Stone Corral Creek for bridge work Monday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from White Road to Farris Lane for drainage work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 overnight, one-way traffic control from Sam’s Way to Copello Drive for excavation work beginning Sunday and continuing through Thursday from 9:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Main Street and Gold Rush Lane in Moccasin for drainage work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control between Main Street and Smoke Street in Jamestown for drainage work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Main Street (Mokelumne Hill) to Gold Rush Lane for tree work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Coffil Road and Long Barn Road for pavement work is planned for Sunday through Wednesday from 8:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control from Old Strawberry Road to Lyons Dam Road for utility work is planned for Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic control between Crab Tree Road and West Cow Creek Road for drainage work on Monday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Memorial Drive and the eastbound turnout lane for utility work beginning Monday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Catholic Cemetery Street and Memorial Drive for drainage work beginning Tuesday through Wednesday from 7:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between Hardin Flat and the west boundary of Yosemite National Park for a crack seal operation beginning Monday through Wednesday, from 7:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5-10 minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible. This work is scheduled as listed but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, equipment availability, and/or construction-related issues. For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.