Previewing the 2026 Mother Lode Fair

Sonora, CA — The upcoming Mother Lode Fair is themed “Heritage, Honor, and Hometown Fun.”

It is coming up July 2-5 at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds. This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Fair CEO Kim Helmbold and Rodeo Manager Ed Orpurt. The rodeo is a new aspect to this year’s fair. There will also be special aspects related to the 250th anniversary of the United States, which is also being celebrated that same weekend.

They will preview the grandstand events, Junior Livestock Auction, vendors, food, and other entertainment.