Gravel Spill Causes Multi Vehicle Crashes On Highway 108

Stanislaus County, CA– A gravel spill from a semi-truck triggered a series of crashes Monday afternoon on westbound Highway 108 just west of Tulloch Dam Road, resulting in multiple collisions and traffic delays.

A semi-truck lost part of its gravel load, leaving debris scattered across the westbound lanes. The hazardous roadway caused vehicles to lose traction, leading to a chain of crashes. Initial reports indicated at least five vehicles were involved. Emergency responders from Tuolumne County EMS and CAL FIRE were dispatched to the scene as CHP officers closed both westbound lanes to allow crews to safely respond and begin clearing the roadway. Traffic quickly backed up behind the closure, with lengthy delays. One caller contacted CHP out of concern for elderly travelers stuck in stopped traffic during the afternoon heat. Additional callers reported vehicles continuing to spin out near the scene on a blind curve, and officers also received reports of some drivers using the center divide in an attempt to bypass the traffic backup.

By about 3:30 p.m., CHP reported that one lane had reopened, although significant traffic delays are ongoing in the area.