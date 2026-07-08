Crosswalks Being Removed in Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Two downtown Sonora crosswalks are being eliminated today.

City of Sonora Public Works crews have been out this morning using equipment to first remove the crosswalk that spans nearly 90 feet along South Washington Street at the Church Street intersection.

There have been some minor traffic delays due to the construction. It is one of two crosswalks that the city council narrowly voted (3-2) to remove during a meeting held in early June. As work is wrapping up at Church Street (late in the 10 o’clock hour), crews have also been staging to remove the second crosswalk, which spans 43 feet at the Gold Street intersection.

The majority of the councilmembers in support of the removal cited public safety concerns of drivers and pedestrians, and nearby alternatives available, as the reasoning for the removal.

Some shared firsthand accounts of pedestrians suddenly stepping into traffic and the difficulty of spotting them.

The issue came up again during the public comment period at this past Monday’s city council meeting when a concerned resident in opposition raised complaints about the city’s public input process.