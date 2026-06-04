Split Vote Narrowly Approves Removing Two Sonora Crosswalks

Sonora, CA — In hopes of improving public safety, the Sonora City Council voted 3-2 to remove two crosswalks along South Washington Street.

The first crosswalk to be removed spans nearly 90 feet at the Church Street intersection, located 40 feet north of an alternative crossing. The second is at the Gold Street intersection, where the closest alternative crosswalk sits 120 feet to the north.

Council members Bess Levine and Andy Merrill voted against the measure. They argued that the removal punishes pedestrians without providing new alternatives, also suggesting that the city focus on raising awareness to improve crosswalk safety.

The three majority council members cited safety risks, sharing firsthand accounts of pedestrians suddenly stepping into traffic and the overall difficulty of spotting them.

Police Chief Turu Vanderwiel echoed safety concerns, noting that he personally avoids using the long Church Street crosswalk with his family. Vanderwiel also voiced support for finding ways to increase the visibility of the city’s other crosswalks.

Councilmembers Mark Plummer and Stephen Opie, and Mayor Ann Segerstrom, voted for the removal.

In a separate matter, the council voted unanimously (5-0) to approve a Tobacco Retail Licensing program aimed at reducing sales to minors. Pivoting from an earlier proposal that would have charged retailers an annual fee, the council decided the program will instead be funded by fines levied against violators.

The meeting was held Monday evening at City Hall.