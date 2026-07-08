Tips To Manage During The Heatwave

Sonora, CA — With highs above 90 degrees for the rest of the week and into next week, here are some tips Tuolumne Public Health shared for staying safe outdoors in July.

Tuolumne Public Health shared information from the American Academy of Dermatology detailing Sun Safety during July’s UV Awareness month here. The top tips are to seek shade when appropriate, wear sun-protective clothing and apply a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

Public Health shared an information poster with Sun Safety 101 tips that include “seek shade during peak sun hours (10 am to 4 pm)” Other tips are reapply SPF 30 sunscreen every two hours and after swimming. The poster also states four myths and four facts including the myth that sunscreen is not needed on cloudy days, noting the fact that up to 80% of UV rays can pass through clouds. The other myth identified was the idea that sunscreen causes cancer, with the fact that no sunscreen ingredient has been proven to cause cancer in humans, and “Sunscreen can help prevent skin cancer which impacts 1 in 5 Americans.” Also a ‘base tan’ was identified as a sign of skin damage and “does not protect your skin from sunburn.” Also a technicality, higher SPF than SPF 30 does block 97% or more of UV but it is a myth that sunscreen can block 100% of UV rays.

In addition to skin protection, getting enough water every day is described by health officials as “vital for your health” with carrying a reusable water bottle as one of five ways to beat the heat and stay hydrated. The other ways to beat the heat are consume fruits and non-starchy veggies, replenish electrolytes, monitor your hydration status and stay in shady cool areas. Tips and information are on the CDC’s website here.

Sun and Heat Protection Summary:

Apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Reapply your sunscreen every two hours, or after swimming.

Wear lightweight, loose clothing, hats, and UV sunglasses.

Drink water consistently to prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Public Health’s summer food and drink safety tips include:

Avoid overindulging in high-fat meats to prevent painful gallbladder attacks.

Grill in well-ventilated outdoor areas.

Never leave an active grill unattended.

Store cold foods on ice to prevent bacterial growth and food poisoning.

Practice safe drinking if you partake of alcoholic beverages.

Car Safety Near The Water:

Another area of safety Public Health detailed was kids and car safety. They urge all drivers to memorize steps for escaping a car sinking in water known by the acronym SWOC. S for seat belts off, W for windows open, O for out immediately, and C for children (oldest to youngest) first. The safety concern was highlighted because vehicles typically submerge within one minute and there is no time to call 911 or wait for rescue. Health officials share that knowing the steps before an emergency occurs can save a life. More details on the danger and steps are at Vehicle Submersion Resources – Kids and Car Safety and in this video.

In other health news Tuolumne County health officials note the past few years have seen a ‘summer surge’ in COVID cases. They share “thankfully, respiratory virus levels are low”. The statewide respiratory virus dashboard showing that levels continue to be low is available here. Also mentioned due to being in the news lately, was the New World Screwworm. Officials state, “Its name and source of disease are not too pleasant. It mostly affects livestock, but humans can be infected also. While most cases are found in South and Central America, recent detections have been identified in Texas and New Mexico.” They link to this CDC page for those interested in finding out more.