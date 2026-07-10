Update: Fire Ignites At PAWS Animal Sanctuary Property

Update at 1:05 pm: The forward spread of the PAWS Fire has been stopped. Mop-up operations will remain ongoing.

Update at 1 pm: Crews are making good progress extinguishing the vegetation fire at the PAWS Animal Sanctuary property in San Andreas. The fire is estimated to be around 10 acres. Smoke visible near the fire has noticeably reduced over the past 30 minutes.

Update at 12:28 pm: The PAWS Fire is now estimated to be about 10 acres. It continues to burn at a moderate rate of spread. Additional firefighters are arriving in the area.

Original story posted at 12:11 pm: San Andreas, CA — Air and ground resources are on the scene of a vegetation fire reported at the PAWS Animal Sanctuary on Pool Station Road in San Andreas.

The fire has reportedly burned between 4-5 acres of vegetation at a moderate rate of spread. It is unclear if any structures are threatened. Be prepared for activity in the area.