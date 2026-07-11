Groveland, CA—A power outage in the Groveland area is impacting 1,502 PG&E customers. The power outage started shortly after 4:30 pm with an anticipated restoration time of 10:45 pm. Crews are investigating the cause of the power outage and making any needed repairs.
Power Outage In Groveland
Events
Outdoor Concert + Food Truck Night
Sierra Bible Church | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Night Sky with Doc Nancy
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Sierra Bible Church | 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday Movie Nights
Tuolumne Branch Library | 8:30 pm
Night Sky with Doc Nancy
Calaveras Big Trees State Park | 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Sonora 2026 Certified Farmers’ Market
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
FOAC Kitty Adoption Day
Friends of the Animal Community | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
July Open Garden Day
Demonstration Garden | 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sonora Farmers Market | 7:30 am - 11:30 am
FOAC Kitty Adoption Day
Friends of the Animal Community | 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
July Open Garden Day
Demonstration Garden | 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Organ Concert with Dr. Daryl Hollinger
St. Matthew Lutheran Church | 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
St. Matthew Lutheran Church | 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
No Events
Tai Chi and Water WalkingCLICK HERE FOR ALL EVENTS
Sonora Opera Hall | 9:00 am - 9:30 am
Tall Tales, Silly Songs, and Nature Crafts at Pinecrest Lake
Pinecrest Amphitheater | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Dinner at San Andreas VFW Post 2600
VFW Post 2600 | 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Sonora Opera Hall | 9:00 am - 9:30 am
Tall Tales, Silly Songs, and Nature Crafts at Pinecrest Lake
Pinecrest Amphitheater | 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Dinner at San Andreas VFW Post 2600
VFW Post 2600 | 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm