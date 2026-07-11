Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
95.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Power Outage In Groveland

Add us as a preferred source
By Nic Peterson
Power Outage In Groveland

Power Outage In Groveland

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA—A power outage in the Groveland area is impacting 1,502 PG&E customers. The power outage started shortly after 4:30 pm with an anticipated restoration time of 10:45 pm. Crews are investigating the cause of the power outage and making any needed repairs.

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Central Sierra Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.