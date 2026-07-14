Elephant Fire Spurred Evacuations In Northern Sierra Nevada

Lassen County, CA — A vegetation fire has now burned 12,303 acres along the Northern Sierra Nevada.

Named the Elephant Fire, it was located on Saturday off Highway 49 in an area northeast of Loyalton in Lassen County. It grew to 6,436 acres by Sunday afternoon and 12,303 acres by Monday. CAL Fire reports that the fire is currently 5% contained. As progress is being made fighting the fire, earlier evacuation orders in Lassen County have been lifted, effective late Monday, but warnings still remain in place for parts of Lassen and Plumas Counties.

It is burning through grass and sagebrush within the 2020 Loyalton Fire footprint and in other parts is going through “timber litter and timber understory with snags and heavy dead fuel loading.”

Firefighters have been challenged by ridgetop winds, dry fuels, and difficult terrain. Heavy smoke has been visible throughout that region. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Air and ground resources will continue to work on building containment lines throughout today.

525 firefighters are assigned to the incident.