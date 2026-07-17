TC Officials Respond To Concerns About Ambulance Contract

Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County is addressing public concerns surrounding worker compensation with the new ambulance service it hired.

The recent public statements raised questions regarding the transition from Manteca District Ambulance (MDA) to Mercy Medical Transportation (MMT), with complaints of considerably less pay and loss of some benefits. As reported in May, the agreement with MMT was approved by the board of supervisors after MDA, the contractor since 1987, provided written notice last year that it would not renew its contract past June 30, 2026. They cited that the amount of work and its scope were no longer sustainable within their operational model. The MMT contract began on July 1st, 2026.

In response, the county stated, “To provide clarity and context, the county is sharing a factual timeline of significant events and actions taken throughout this process so residents have an accurate understanding of how decisions were made.” That information can be found on the mymotherlode.com blog page or by clicking here.