New Ambulance Provider Picked For Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved an agreement with Mercy Medical Transport Inc. to oversee ambulance services in the county, effective July 1st.

The county’s contractor since 1987, Manteca District Ambulance (MDA), has an expiring agreement on June 30, and MDA provided written notice last year of its intent not to renew past that date. MDA cited the amount of work, and scope, no longer being sustainable within their operational model.

Three proposals were submitted to the county for the contract, and they were reviewed by a five-member panel, and the recommendation of Mercy Medical Transport was submitted to the Board of Supervisors.

It was approved with a 5-0 vote.

The base amount of the contract, taking effect on July 1st, is for just over $6.5 million. There are also performance-based incentives and a 5.2% annual increase for each subsequent year. There could also be penalties for failing to meet established performance standards.

Before the vote, Tuolumne County Health and Human Services Agency Assistant Director, Michelle Clark, stated, “I just want to take a moment to recognize the current contractor’s 39 years of service. Manteca District Ambulance, MDA, and their longevity with our county speak to a deep commitment to this community, and helped shape the program that we have going today.”

Click here to view the full report about the new contract with Mercy Medical Transport, with additional details that were submitted to the Board of Supervisors.