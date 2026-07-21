Pinnell’s Celebrating Milestone In Angels Camp

(L-R) Justin Gates (Managing Partner and Operations Manager), Petter Fritz (Managing Partner, CRO, and Son-in-law of Dan Pinnell), Ashley Pinnell (Marketing Manager, daughter of Dan Pinnell, spouse of Petter), and Dan Pinnell (founder, holding grand-pup Lucy).

Angels Camp, CA — A longtime local business is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

Pinnell’s Carpet One was founded in Angels Camp by Dan Pinnell in 1976. It started as a small flooring store that grew into what could be described as a regional destination for homeowners. An additional Sonora location opened 25 years ago. The company remains family-owned and operated, with 25 team members, ranging from sales professionals, project managers, installers, and support staff.

Recalling what led up to the start of the business, five decades ago, Dan says, “I grew up in the flooring world. My father spent 25 years as an installer before opening a flooring store with his brother in Lodi. I worked in the warehouse after school, cleaning and learning the ropes. The industry was always a part of my life.”

Dan also had an entrepreneurial spirit, mowing lawns, selling leftover onions from farms, and doing whatever work he could find.

He recalls the encouragement from his father, telling him bluntly, “This is what you’re going to do – open a flooring store in Angels Camp.”

And he did so, at age 19.

Dan says, “I discovered that I truly loved it, and the business grew from there.”

The Calaveras County Chamber of Commerce is planning to co-host a community celebration to mark the 50-year milestone, on Wednesday, July 30, at 5 pm, at the Angels Camp location. There will be a mix of marketing, food, and prizes.

Dan adds, “We’re incredibly grateful to the community that has supported us through the years.”

Ashley Pinnell, the company’s marketing manager (and daughter of Dan), adds, “Growing up in this community and giving back to it has been one of our greatest privileges. We’re proud of the relationships we’ve built with the individual customers, our local business community, and the non-profits. We look forward to serving the community for many more years to come!”