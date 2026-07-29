Sonora Police Offer Guidance For Dove Fire Evacuees

Sonora, CA– Residents can return under an evacuation warning while utility crews and emergency workers continue recovery efforts with the Dove Fire.

Officials said the current evacuation warning allows residents to return home but advised them to remain cautious and prepared to leave again if conditions change. While the immediate threat has decreased, hazards may still remain throughout the impacted area. Firefighters, PG&E crews, utility workers and other emergency personnel continue working in the burn area. Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution and watch for emergency vehicles, equipment and workers near roadways.

Southgate Drive has been designated a no-parking area to maintain access for fire suppression resources, utility crews and emergency vehicles. Residents are reminded to follow all posted parking restrictions and avoid disrupting ongoing operations.

For residents who lost power and need to dispose of spoiled food, Cal-Waste has placed a dumpster on School Street. The dumpster is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 5 and should only be used for perishable food waste caused by the outages. Regular trash, construction debris, burned materials and hazardous waste are not allowed.

The Sonora Police Department is encouraging residents to continue monitoring official emergency notifications and remain aware of changing conditions as recovery efforts move forward.