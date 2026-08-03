Woman Sentenced To 7 years For Bringing Fentanyl Into Tuolumne County Jail

Sonora, CA– A woman has been sentenced to seven years in state prison after admitting to bringing fentanyl into the Tuolumne County jail, where two inmates overdosed earlier this year.

Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced Kathleen Robinson was sentenced July 20 after pleading guilty to bringing fentanyl into the Dambacher Detention Center, distributing fentanyl, and causing great bodily injury. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Robinson was arrested March 10 on active misdemeanor warrants and booked into the county jail. Later that day, detectives with the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Narcotics Team responded after two women in custody suffered fentanyl overdoses.

Jail deputies administered Narcan and provided emergency medical care before both women were transported to Adventist Health Sonora, where they survived. Investigators identified Robinson as the source of the fentanyl. Authorities said she refused to cooperate with detectives, but investigators later found she was carrying more than 2 grams of fentanyl. Jail surveillance video also showed Robinson interacting with one of the women minutes before the overdose.

The case marks the first prosecution in Tuolumne County to use a sentencing enhancement approved by voters under Proposition 36 in 2024, which increases penalties when someone provides drugs that cause another person to suffer serious injuries. Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Novelli prosecuted the case. The District Attorney’s Office said it will continue working with local law enforcement to investigate and prosecute drug-related crimes. Anyone with information about illegal drug sales is encouraged to contact the Tuolumne Narcotics Team tip line at (209) 533-5884.

This was not Kathleen Robinson’s first charge involving drugs; she was arrested in 2021 for shoplifting and being in possession of drug paraphernalia. That story can be found here.