Trump: November Is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month

President Trump issued a Statement recognizing November as National Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

Trump was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“This National Lung Cancer Awareness Month, we renew our commitment to defeating lung cancer and supporting every American who faces this devastating disease. Throughout November, we stand beside the families who fight cancer with courage, faith, and perseverance, and we strengthen our resolve to build a country where fewer lives are cut short by chronic illness.

Lung cancer remains one of the deadliest diseases in our country, claiming nearly one in five cancer deaths. This year alone, it will take more than 124,000 lives, and over 226,000 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis for the first time. Behind every statistic is a story of anguish and endurance.

As President, I encourage preventative care and a healthy lifestyle to reduce the toll of lung cancer. The health of our Nation begins with the health of our people. When Americans support their health and seek regular screenings, they protect their future, their families, and make our country stronger.

My Administration is advancing hospital and insurance billing transparency to empower every patient to meet the cost of their treatment without breaking the bank. Through the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program in the One Big Beautiful Bill, we are expanding the capabilities of rural hospitals, increasing the number of healthcare providers, and ensuring that quality, lifesaving care reaches the most remote corners of our Nation for those suffering from every illness and disease, including lung cancer.

This month and every month, we stand beside those fighting the terrible disease of lung cancer and remember those we have lost. Together, we pledge that no American will face this struggle alone, and that our country will continue to work for a healthier, stronger, and more hopeful tomorrow.”

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.