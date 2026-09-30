Animal Control Rescues Buck Entangled In Summerville Soccer Net

Tuolumne, CA — Tuolumne County Animal Control and other first responders were dispatched to Summerville High School for a unique rescue call.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a buck’s antlers were completely entangled in a soccer goal net. The first arriving officer determined it was unsafe to cut the netting, as the animal was completely wrapped in it. The move would have risked injury to both the buck and the officer.

A Supervising Animal Control Officer then arrived and determined that while the buck was in distress, there were no visible fractures or serious injuries. The supervisor then requested assistance from the sheriff’s office veterinary medical team.

The Sheriff’s Office reports, “Our Animal Control Registered Veterinary Technician (RVT) and an Animal Control veterinarian arrived on scene to assist. Staff consulted with the Fish and Wildlife Service, who granted approval before the buck was sedated. The team successfully sedated the buck, carefully cut away the netting, and completed a health evaluation. Because medication was administered, the buck was properly tagged in accordance with wildlife protocols.”

The veterinary team then safely restored the buck to consciousness. Once cleared, the buck was able to walk away on his own back into his natural habitat.

The sheriff’s office notes that operations like this highlight the dedication, professional skill, and compassionate care that the team provides to protect both the community and local wildlife.

The incident happened this past Saturday morning.