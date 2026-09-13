Road Projects The Third Week Of September

Some road projects will impact traffic in the Mother Lode this week, here are the projects scheduled from September 13th to the 19th.

On Highway 108 one-way traffic between Leland Creek Road and County Road for drainage work is scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Thursday from 8 a.m. — 4 p.m.

On Highway 4 there will be traffic breaks from Ponderosa to Angels Road for utility work on Tuesday from 5 a.m. — 11 a.m. and one-way traffic control from 11 a.m.— 1 p.m.

On Highway 12 one-way traffic control from Burson Road to Evans Road for utility work on Monday from 8 a.m. — 11 a.m.

On Highway 26 the long-term full highway closure at the West Side of Highway 26 and Highway 49 Intersection in in Mokelumne Hill to Highway 49 for intersection construction work will continue through November 9th as detailed here.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Ealey Road to Barney Way for tree work scheduled to begin Monday and continue through Saturday from 7 a.m. — 3 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Alabama Hill to Ridge Road for tree work is scheduled to begin Tuesday and continue through Thursday from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Rich Gulch Lane to Lower Dorray Road for utility work beginning Tuesday and continuing through Friday from 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 an overnight conventional highway lane closure from South Bret Harte to Copello Drive for pavement work is scheduled to begin Sunday and continue through Wednesday from 9 p.m. — 7 a.m.

On Highway 49 a conventional highway lane closure from Highway 12 to the Calaveras/Amador County Line for tree work beginning Sunday through Saturday from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

On Highway 49 a conventional highway shoulder closure from the Calaveras/Amador County Line to the Vista Point at New Melones Reservoir for survey work beginning Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. — 3 p.m.

On Highway 49 overnight conventional highway shoulder closure from Angels road to Treat Avenue for utility work beginning Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. — 5 a.m.

On Highway 49 expect traffic breaks from Birds Way to Raspberry Lane for sign/banner work on Monday from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the work zone areas.