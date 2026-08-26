Second Phase Of Hwy 26/49 Intersection Project Construction Underway

Mokelumne Hill, CA – The second phase of the Highway 26/49 Intersection Control Improvement Project began this week in the Mokelumne area of Calaveras County, and travelers must use detours.

The roadwork requires a full closure of the intersection (west side) from Main Street to Highway 49. The second phase of construction began on Monday (8/24) and will run through Monday, November 9, 2026, with the work taking place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. George Reed, Inc., in Modesto, will perform the work after receiving the contract for the $4.5 million project, which state road officials say will improve intersection traffic safety by reducing the severity and number of broadside collisions caused by motorists failing to yield to traffic.

“Work will include the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of SR-26/49 along with the installation of closed-circuit television (CCTV) to help monitor live traffic conditions, evaluate roadway operations, and improve response time to traffic incidents,” advised Caltrans officials.

The temporary road closures will direct travelers to detour routes on Highways 12 and 49, and the Campo Seco Turnpike, but local traffic will be allowed on Highway 26 to Main Street in Mokelumne Hill.