Iraq’s parliament elects a new speaker to face political and financial challenges

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s parliament on Monday elected a new speaker following overnight talks to break a political deadlock.

Haibet Al-Halbousi received 208 votes from the 309 legislators who attended. He is a member of the Takadum, or Progress, party led by ousted speaker and relative Mohammed al-Halbousi. Twenty legislators did not attend the session.

Iraq has been walking a tightrope to maintain close ties with the United States and neighboring Iran as tensions continue in the Middle East.

Iraq held parliamentary elections in November but didn’t produce a bloc with a decisive majority. By convention, Iraq’s president is always Kurdish, while the more powerful prime minister is Shiite and the parliamentary speaker is Sunni.

The new speaker must address a much-debated bill that would have the Hashd al-Shaabi, or Popular Mobilization Units — an umbrella group of Iraqi Shiite militias largely backed by Iran — become a formal security institution under the state. Iran-backed armed groups have growing political influence.

Al-Halbousi also must tackle Iraq’s mounting public debt of tens of billions of dollars as well as widespread corruption.

___

Associated Press journalist Kareem Chehayeb in Beirut contributed to this report.

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA

Associated Press