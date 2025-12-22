Emergency officials respond to a small plane crash near Galveston, Texas

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Emergency crews in Texas are responding to a small plane crash near Galveston, officials said.

The crash took place Monday near the base of a causeway near Galveston, which is located on the Gulf of Mexico about 50 miles (80.5 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Administration were expected to arrive at the scene of the crash, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a post on the social platform X.

It was not immediately clear how many people were aboard or whether there had been any injuries.

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said officials from its dive team, crime scene unit, drone unit and patrol were responding to the crash.

“The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook, adding that the public should avoid the area so emergency responders can work safely.

Galveston is an island that is a popular beach destination.