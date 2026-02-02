The Latest: Partial government shutdown drags as debate over ICE deepens

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces tough days ahead trying to muscle a federal funding package to passage and prevent a prolonged partial government shutdown as debate intensifies over the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration enforcement operations.

Johnson signaled he is relying on help from President Donald Trump to ensure passage. Trump struck a deal with senators to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a broader package amid public outrage over two shooting deaths during protests in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under the plan approved by the Senate, DHS would be funded temporarily to Feb. 13, setting up a deadline for Congress to find consensus restricting ICE operations.

The Latest:

Artists must decide whether to join growing cultural revolt against Trump’s immigration enforcement

Pushback from music’s biggest stars was visible at the Grammy Awards Sunday night.

Activists had pressed celebrities to don pins protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics. Billie Eilish, Finneas and Carole King wore them. So did Justin and Hailey Bieber, who don’t normally address American politics.

Eilish began her song of the year speech saying “no one is illegal on stolen land.” British soul pop singer Olivia Dean, recognized as best new artist, said she’s the granddaughter of an immigrant — people who “deserve to be celebrated.” And expletives flew as ICE got cursed multiple times.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” Bad Bunny said to great applause while accepting the award for best música urbana album. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans.”

Trevor Noah’s Epstein Island joke wasn’t his only dig at Trump during the Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah joked that the Grammy Awards were coming to viewers “completely live” because “if we edited any of the show, the president would sue CBS for $16 billion.”

It’s a not-so-subtle reference to Trump’s uneasy history with CBS News. He won a $16 million settlement last summer from Paramount over a

“60 Minutes” interview that he claimed was edited deceptively for Kamala Harris’ benefit. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt more recently reportedly told new “CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil that they would “sue your ass off” if his 13-minute interview with the president was cut in any way.

▶ Read more from the AP’s Grammy Awards coverage:

Trump threatens lawsuit and to ‘have fun’ with Trevor Noah after Grammys

The U.S. president is threatening to sue comedian Trevor Noah after the Grammy host mocked Trump during Sunday’s show.

After the song of the year presentation, Noah said, “That is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

Trump answered Monday on Truth Social, calling it “false and defamatory” to suggest he visited Jeffrey Epstein’s island. Trump, Clinton and other powerful men are in headlines after another release of the U.S. government’s files on Epstein.

The president called Noah a “poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C.” and referenced his previous lawsuits against ABC and CBS. Those yielded settlement payments that will go to Trump’s future presidential library.

“Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump wrote.

Kennedy Center will close for 2 years for renovations, Trump says, after performers’ backlash

Trump said Sunday he will move to close Washington’s Kennedy Center performing arts center for two years starting in July for construction, his latest proposal to upturn the storied venue since returning to the White House.

Trump’s announcement on social media follows a wave of cancellations by leading performers, musicians and groups since the president ousted the previous leadership and added his name to the building. Trump made no mention in his post of the recent cancellations.

His proposal, announced days after the premiere of “Melania, ” a documentary of the first lady was shown at the center, he said was subject to approval by the Kennedy Center board, which now is stocked with his hand-picked allies and chaired by Trump himself.

Neither Trump nor Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell, a Trump ally, have provided evidence of disrepair. Last October, Trump had pledged the center would remain open during renovations.

▶ Read more

Top Justice Department official plays down chance for charges arising from Epstein files revelations

A top Justice Department official played down the possibility of additional criminal charges arising from the Jeffrey Epstein files, saying Sunday that the existence of “horrible photographs” and troubling email correspondence does not “allow us necessarily to prosecute somebody.”

Department officials said over the summer that a review of Epstein-related records did not establish a basis for new criminal investigations, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that position remains unchanged even as a massive document dump since Friday has focused fresh attention on Epstein’s links to powerful individuals around the world and revived questions about what, if any, knowledge the wealthy financier’s associates had about his crimes.

He said victims of Epstein’s sex abuse “want to be made whole,” but that “doesn’t mean we can just create evidence or that we can just kind of come up with a case that isn’t there.”

▶ Read more

Trump says US is ‘starting to talk to Cuba’ as he moves to cut its oil supplies

Trump said the U.S. is beginning to talk with Cuban leaders as his administration puts greater pressure on the communist-run island and cuts off key oil supplies.

He made the comment to reporters on Saturday night as he was flying to Florida. It comes in the wake of his moves in recent weeks to cut off supplies of oil from Venezuela and Mexico, which he suggested Saturday would force Cuba to the negotiating table.

His goals with Cuba remain unclear, but Trump has turned more of his attention toward the island after his administration in early January captured Venezuela’s then-President Nicolás Maduro and has been more aggressive in confronting nations that are adversaries of the U.S.

Trump has predicted that the Cuban government is ready to fall.

▶ Read more

Speaker Johnson faces tough choices as partial government shutdown drags and debate over ICE deepens

House Speaker Mike Johnson faces tough days ahead trying to muscle a federal funding package to passage and prevent a prolonged partial government shutdown as debate intensifies over the Trump administration’s sweeping immigration enforcement operations.

A first test comes during a Monday afternoon committee meeting, when Johnson will need his own GOP majority to advance the package after Democrats refused to provide votes for speedy consideration. Johnson said he is hopeful work can wrap up for a full House vote, at least by Tuesday.

Johnson signaled he is relying on help from President Donald Trump to ensure passage. Trump struck a deal with senators to separate funding for the Department of Homeland Security from a broader package after public outrage over two shooting deaths during protests in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Under the plan approved by the Senate, DHS would be funded temporarily to Feb. 13, setting up a deadline for Congress to try to find consensus on new restrictions on ICE operations.

▶ Read more

By The Associated Press