US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 30:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Messy Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. The Invisible Coup by Peter Schweizer, narrated by Charles Constant (Harper)

5. Attention Seeker by Darcy Michael, narrated by the author (DK)

6. Mythos by Stephen Fry, narrated by the author (Chronicle Books)

7. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

8. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

9. Mattering by Jennifer Breheny Wallace, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

10. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

Fiction

1. Ground State by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

2. Woman Down by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Sarah Naughton (Brilliance Audio)

3. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden, narrated by Julia Whelan, January LaVoy and Scott Brick (Dreamscape Media)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

5. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Iwan Rheon, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Matt Berry, David Holmes, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

6. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

9. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

10. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë and Ann Dinsdale – introduction, performed by Joanne Froggatt and Rachel Atkins – introduction (Audible Studios)

