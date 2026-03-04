Skip to main content
Inter Miami signs multiyear naming-rights deal with Nu for new stadium

By AP News
MLS Inter Miami Orlando Soccer

MIAMI (AP) — Inter Miami has signed a deal with Brazilian financial services company Nu, which will have the naming rights for the team’s new stadium near Miami International Airport.

Nu Stadium, a 26,700-seat facility that remains under construction, is scheduled to play host to its first match on April 4.

Terms of the deal that was announced on Wednesday were not revealed, other than it is a multiyear agreement.

Nu will have its logo on Inter Miami’s jerseys starting in August, the team said. Inter Miami’s jerseys — fueled by the immense global following that Lionel Messi has — are among the best-selling in the world.

Nu, a digital-first bank with 131 million customers across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia, is expanding to the U.S. It entered into a partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas team in Formula 1 racing earlier this year.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

