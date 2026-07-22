Google’s Q2 earnings of $112.11B beat Wall Street’s expectations on AI boom

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter, a sign that it’s massive artificial intelligence spending spree is paying off so far and advertising revenue is coming in strong.

The Mountain View, California-based company said Wednesday it earned $112.11 billion, or $9.11 per share, in the April-June period. That’s up from $28.2 billion, or $2.31 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue grew 24% to $119.8 billion from $96.43 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting revenue of $117.06 billion, according to a poll by FactSet. Google did not disclose an adjusted earnings figure that’s comparable to analysts’ expectations, which was $2.88 per share.

“Our AI investments are redefining what’s possible across every part of our business,” said CEO Sundar Pichai in a statement.

Alphabet’s shares climbed $2.71 to $344.62 in after-hours trading.

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer