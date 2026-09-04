White House website debuts 5 low-res arcade video games that promote Trump’s agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House website on Thursday unveiled Arcade, a collection of five low-resolution video games that promote different aspects of President Donald Trump’s agenda.

“Build the Wall” is a “Tetris” knockoff that transforms the classic game into an effort to “Protect the border from the coming horde.” In “Rio Run,” which resembles the mobile favorite “Snake,” an icon resembling Trump runs around gathering potential border crossers.

In “Supply Line,” which looks like a condensed version of the arcade game “Tapper,” food moves along an assembly line and you must reject items that don’t meet “Make America Healthy Again” standards.

Two of the games take place over the skies of the nation’s capital. In “Flappy Bill,” an eagle carries a bill across the National Mall. In “Trump Savings Tycoon,” your goal is to collect money flying through the air to “Fill your kids’ Trump Accounts,” the administration savings plan that offers $1,000 to every child born during Trump’s term.

By LOU KESTEN

Associated Press