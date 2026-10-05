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How major US stock indexes fared Monday 10/5/2026

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By AP News

U.S. stocks rose near their records after a couple buyout announcements helped lift the market.

The S&P 500 added 0.7% Monday and pulled within 0.3% of its all-time high, which was set during the summer. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.1% to set a record of its own.

Oil prices continued their sharp swings, and the price for a barrel of Brent crude volleyed between $100 and $103 before settling at a little over $100. In the bond market, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 5.31%.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 51.23 points, or 0.7%, to 7,773.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.94 points, or 0.2%, to 51,267.90.

The Nasdaq composite rose 286.45 points, or 1.1%, to 27,477.31.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.24 points, or 0.5%, to 2,847.14.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 928.45 points, or 13.6%.

The Dow is up 3,204.61 points, or 6.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 4,235.32 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 365.23 points, or 14.7%.

The Associated Press

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