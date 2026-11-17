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Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. All In by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Split Second: Thirty-Two Switcheroo by Janet Evanovich (Atria Books)

3. Daddy Issues by Sofia Franklyn (Simon & Schuster)

4. The Hollow by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Clive Cussler Obsidian Sky by Dirk Cussler (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Chain Reaction by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Sunrise on the Reaping (The Hunger Games) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

8. A Court of Splintered Harmony by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury Publishing)

9. The French Illusion by John Grisham (JG Publishing)

10. The End of Everything by M. John Harrison (Penguin Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Daddy Issues (Unabridged) by Sofia Franklyn (Simon & Schuster)

2. Crying on the Kitchen Floor by Trisha Paytas (Hachette Audio)

3. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

4. Sunrise on the Reaping (The Hunger Games) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 1 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

6. Contend by Philip Anthony Mitchell (HarperCollins Publishers)

7. The Witch by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

8. Department of Fate: The Promise, the Power, and the Collapse of America’s Most Consequential Institution (Unabridged) by Rachel Maddow (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. A Court of Splintered Harmony (A Court of Thorns and Roses) by Sarah J. Maas (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press