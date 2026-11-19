Republican Nick Begich won election Wednesday to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Alaska’s at-large Congressional District, defeating independent candidate Bill Hill. Begich’s victory over Hill means he’ll serve a second straight term, helped in part by President Donald Trump’s endorsement. Hill ran as an independent but had back from the state’s Democratic Party as well as from several unions. Begich was first elected in 2024, defeating Democrat Mary Peltola, who’s running for the Senate. Begich comes from a line of Democratic politicians, although he’s described himself as a lifelong Republican. The Associated Press declared Begich the winner at 9:27 p.m. EST.

By The Associated Press