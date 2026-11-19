JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nick Begich has won reelection to Alaska’s lone U.S. House seat, hanging on during a year that saw Democrats regain control in both houses of Congress.

His win Wednesday through the state’s ranked vote tabulations process was a rare bright spot for Republicans, whose ranks in the House were decimated in the midterms. It came a day after Democrat Mary Peltola flipped one of Alaska’s U.S. Senate seats by defeating Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

Begich was endorsed by President Donald Trump in his run for a second term and pitched himself as an effective leader who was in lockstep with the president’s efforts to expand oil and gas drilling and other resource development in the state.

His main challenger was independent Bill Hill, a commercial fisherman and retired teacher who was endorsed by the state Democratic Party. He sought to focus on affordability issues, limiting the influence of big money in elections and pushing back against the billionaire class in the U.S.

The race also included Democrat Eric Hafner, who is incarcerated in a federal prison in New York after being convicted in 2022 of threatening to kill judges, police officers and others.

Hill’s campaign and state Democrats cried foul after voters were sent text messages from an undisclosed source supporting Hafner. Hill’s campaign manager, Kevin Groh, and the Democratic Party’s executive director, Jenny-Marie Stryker, said they never learned who sponsored the texts.

Stryker said the party spent “thousands of dollars to send texts clarifying that the real Alaska Democratic Party endorsed Bill Hill.”

Hill’s campaign expressed concerns over Hafner’s candidacy, particularly in the final weeks of the race, distributing stickers and yard signs labeling him a “fake ‘Democrat.’” Hafner, who received nearly 8% of the vote, submitted a candidate biography that appeared in state election materials that made no reference to his incarceration.

Hafner’s mother, Carol “Kitty” Hafner, responded to an email from The Associated Press that was sent to her son. She said it would seem “next to impossible” for voters not to know he was in prison, given the coverage of his candidacy for Alaska’s House seat in 2024. She also said the “media has gone well overboard identifying his incarceration status.”

“Absolutely no one encouraged” Hafner to run, his mother wrote, adding that his campaigns have been “entirely independent of any influencers.”

“Tell President Trump to Pardon Eric Hafner!” she wrote.

Both she and her son lack ties to the state. Carol Hafner ran in Alaska’s Senate primary in August, finishing sixth with 0.6% of the vote. The major candidates in the U.S. Senate race were Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan and Democratic former U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola. But the race also included a second Sullivan — Dan J. Sullivan. Peltola faced allegations that members of her team helped recruit the second Sullivan, but she denied involvement in any such effort.

Both Hafners have run in Alaska and other states before.

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press