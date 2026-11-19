A little-known Silicon Valley startup just a few years ago, Anthropic, the maker of the popular Claude chatbot, went public in a record-setting stock listing.

As it has grown into a giant in the booming artificial intelligence industry, Anthropic has also sprinted ahead of rival OpenAI in the race to sell shares to investors. At the start of trading Thursday, Anthropic’s valuation leaped to $2.01 trillion, surpassing SpaceX as the largest IPO on record.

Here is what to know about the initial public offering.

Anthropic is going public despite a jittery market

It’s not the most ideal time for an artificial intelligence company to sell stock. While tech stocks have done well so far this year, some AI-related stocks, notably data center companies, have seen stomach-churning price movements in recent weeks.

Adding to the sector volatility has been the turmoil at Nvidia, the chipmaker that’s been a linchpin of the AI industry. CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation following reports of extramarital affairs, including with an alleged Chinese spy, has weighed heavily on the company’s stock, and dragged the broader S&P 500 down.

Meanwhile, there are question marks over Anthropic’s finances because borrowing costs are rising. That matters because the company, which is unprofitable and already has taken on $6.2 billion in debt, has a voracious need for cash to build more computing and infrastructure to power its growth.

The company could face tougher regulatory pressure from newly elected Democrats who have vowed to crack down on data center construction.

But on the plus side, by beating OpenAI to the market, Anthropic could get an important advantage should investors suddenly fear they have too much exposure to the sector and decide they don’t want to buy stock in the next public AI company.

The company promises to pursue the public’s benefit – as well as profits

The new pressure to deliver profits for shareholders will test a commitment it has made since its founding: to prioritize humanity’s benefit as it develops artificial intelligence.

Like rival OpenAI, Anthropic is a public benefit corporation, a legal designation used by companies that pledge to balance shareholder interests with the public good.

In regulatory filings, the company has sketched out a governance structure to protect the company’s broader mission against the pull of financial interests.

The company has set up a long-term benefit trust that will be able to elect or remove a majority of the company’s board of directors. This trust will not run day-to-day operations but its influence means the company could opt for strategies that might not make the most money for investors in the long term.

Still, the structure gives the company wide leeway to decide how to measure whether it’s benefiting society, experts say.

“I think then the real test emerges if and when the question of public benefit becomes costly” — or when the public benefit comes into conflict with making a profit, said Sarah Kreps, a professor and director of Cornell University’s Tech Policy Institute.

There’s a lot for investors to consider

Anthropic’s initial public offering will be a big test not only for the company itself but also for the entire artificial-intelligence industry and the U.S. stock market itself.

It will likely affect even people who make no changes to their 401(k) accounts.

Anthropic’s market value could exceed that of Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and make it more valuable than Coca-Cola, IBM, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and General Motors — combined.

At that size, Anthropic could quickly join indexes that track wide swaths of the stock market, which in turn could bring in even more investment.

The company expects up to 20% of its Class A shares in the IPO to go to what are called “retail investors.”

But as part of the IPO, Anthropic is creating a special class of stock for CEO Dario Amodei, President Daniela Amodei and five other co-founders, giving them 50.1% of the voting power of all the company’s outstanding shares.

That means the founders as a group could overshadow every other shareholder and dictate issues put before all investors, like how to vote on a potential sale of the company.

By The Associated Press