USC Trojans start season at home against the Cal Poly Mustangs

By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs at USC Trojans

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -24.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC begins the season at home against Cal Poly.

USC went 17-18 overall a season ago while going 12-7 at home. The Trojans shot 48.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

Cal Poly finished 5-13 on the road and 16-19 overall last season. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

