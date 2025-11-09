No. 3 UCLA Bruins square off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA will play No. 6 Oklahoma at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 7.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Oklahoma finished 27-8 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Sooners averaged 84.7 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press