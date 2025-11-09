Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
51.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

No. 3 UCLA Bruins square off against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners

By AP News

Oklahoma Sooners (1-0) vs. UCLA Bruins (2-0)

Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA will play No. 6 Oklahoma at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

UCLA finished 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins averaged 7.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Oklahoma finished 27-8 overall with a 14-2 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Sooners averaged 84.7 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 25.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.