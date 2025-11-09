CSU Fullerton plays Cal after Monegro’s 21-point showing

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-1) at California Golden Bears (2-0)

Berkeley, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits Cal after Jefferson Monegro scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 92-82 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

Cal went 14-19 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Bears averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 76.8 last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 1-19 in Big West play and 2-15 on the road last season. The Titans gave up 77.3 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press