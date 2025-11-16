Skip to main content
Sacramento State faces Presbyterian after Cherry’s 22-point game

By AP News

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-2) at Sacramento State Hornets (2-2)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Presbyterian after Jeremiah Cherry scored 22 points in Sacramento State’s 77-73 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

Sacramento State finished 7-25 overall with a 5-11 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hornets averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Blue Hose are 1-1 in road games. Presbyterian is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

