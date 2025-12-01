Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on No. 18 USC on 3-game losing streak

Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-3) at USC Trojans (5-2)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) heads into the matchup with No. 18 USC as losers of three games in a row.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 in home games. USC has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gaels have gone 2-1 away from home. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 29.0% from 3-point range.

USC makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Saint Mary’s (CA) has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). Saint Mary’s (CA) has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 35.7% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazzy Davidson is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.3 points for the Trojans. Londynn Jones is averaging 11.0 points.

Edie Clarke is shooting 60.3% and averaging 9.9 points for the Gaels. Addison Wedin is averaging 9.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press