USC and Brown cancel men’s basketball game after mass shooting on RI campus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Brown and Southern California scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles has been canceled. So has the women’s game against Monmouth, which was set for Sunday in Rhode Island.

Brown athletic officials announced both cancellations Tuesday. USC said the schools mutually agreed on the decision following the mass shooting on the Ivy League school’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, last Saturday. The shooter remained at large as of Tuesday.

Brown’s next scheduled game is Dec. 31 at home.

The Trojans (10-1) will play against an as-yet announced opponent on Sunday at Galen Center.

“The entire USC community sends its support to Brown University following the tragedy that has impacted its students, staff, alumni and the city of Providence,” USC officials said in a statement.

