Super Bowl week sightseeing and adventure goes well beyond football in the San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Take a stroll down The Embarcadero on San Francisco’s spectacular waterfront to the Ferry Plaza Farmers Market for plentiful food options, people watching and souvenir shopping.

Travel farther outside the city for renowned wine tasting or a breathtaking drive along the coastline.

Fans coming to the Bay Area for the Super Bowl will have no shortage of options for great eats and outdoor adventure, all within a couple of hours of San Francisco.

Sure, the week centers around football — it’s Patriots vs. Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8 — yet anyone visiting this week can seek out entertainment ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

Make sure to hit the Ferry Building on Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday for one of the most famous farmers markets in the country, with both indoor and outdoor food and shopping options.

From world-renowned vineyards and wineries to the north in the Napa Valley region to spectacular ocean vistas to the south along 17-Mile Drive on the Monterey Peninsula providing views of picturesque Pebble Beach Golf Links, there’s something for everybody. There is a fee for cars on 17-Mile Drive, while walking and biking are free. It can be foggy during the winter season.

Walking the Golden Gate Bridge is always a popular choice, but bring a windbreaker or light rain jacket just in case to combat the chill factor. For anyone eager to explore former prison Alcatraz, the tour leaving from iconic Pier 39 can fill up fast and should be booked in advance — especially for the weekends.

At Alcatraz, patrons can not only go inside the cells but hear audio of the voices of those formerly incarcerated at the iconic federal penitentiary that closed in 1963. You can decide whether to believe whether anyone might have ever escaped through the choppy bay water some 1 1/2 miles off San Francisco’s shore.

A hike beneath the towering, old-growth coast redwoods at Muir Woods National Monument is less than an hour’s drive away in Marin County, offering hiking and history in a treasured spot protected as a national monument since 1908. There, you can see the cross section of an old redwood showing its growth rings to better understand the tree’s life cycles and how historical events affect them.

That’s just one of many available outdoor activities to do all year long, and if you’re ready to go a little farther, the Napa wine country is just more than an hour away.

Napa and Sonoma offer wine tasting and even an opportunity to see the lush landscape by riding the Napa Valley Wine Train.

Back in the city, a jaunt to the Presidio will provide access to some of San Francisco’s deep history from the former Spanish military post, while Golden Gate Park offers opportunities for walking and fitness.

There also is the predominantly gay Castro District where visionary, politician, and civil and human rights leader Harvey Milk came to fame.

Where to go

— Take a ferry ride from the Ferry Building in San Francisco to Oakland’s Jack London Square waterfront neighborhood or go in the other direction to Sausalito for lunch — a chance to see some of the city’s famous spots like Coit Tower and the Golden Gate Bridge and Bay Bridge from the water.

— Head straight for North Beach in San Francisco to find top-notch Italian food options, such as Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, where waiting is worth it. This area is also home to City Lights Booksellers & Publishers, a beloved spot founded by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1953 where readers, writers, artists and activists immediately gravitated.

— San Francisco’s world-famous vintage cable cars are a fun way to travel up the steep city hills and a huge tourist attraction.

— Venture to the Mission District and Mission Street to discover some of the best burrito options in the city.

— If you’re staying in the East Bay, Fentons Creamery in Oakland is an old-fashioned ice cream parlor with charm and generous scoops — but prepare to wait if you want a table. Ice cream can be purchased at the counter and taken to go.

— For anyone with teenagers wanting to take college tours, both Stanford and California in Berkeley have beautiful campuses with plenty of sightseeing nearby.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer