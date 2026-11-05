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Oakland takes on Stanford for non-conference showdown

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By AP News

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at Stanford Cardinal (1-0)

Stanford, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Oakland meet in non-conference action.

Stanford finished 12-6 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Cardinal shot 43.7% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

Oakland went 16-16 overall last season while going 8-9 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies shot 47.4% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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