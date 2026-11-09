Thomas scores 20 points as No. 10 Houston dominates inside against California

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 20 points and had eight assists, Joseph Tugler added 16 points and four blocked shots and No. 10 Houston beat California 86-68 on Sunday night in the inaugural Caesars Lake Tahoe Classic.

Delrecco Gillespie added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (2-0), who shot 52% from the field and outscored the Golden Bears 50-24 in the paint. Chase McCarty had 11 points, making three 3-pointers.

Mady Cooper led California (2-1) with 19 points, making five 3-pointers. Jordan Ross added 15 points and five assists for the Golden Bears, who made nine of 26 attempts from beyond the arc.

Houston turned an 11-point halftime advantage into a 23-point lead midway through the second half. California answered with a 14-4 run to pull within 13, but the Cougars maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way behind efficient shooting and a dominant inside game.

Houston forced 16 turnovers, converting them into 22 points. The Cougars finished with 14 steals and seven blocked shots while holding California to 44% shooting.

Houston led 43-32 at halftime and extended its advantage to 23 points in the second half. The Cougars led throughout after taking the lead in the opening moments.

Up next

Houston: Hosts Jacksonville State on Wednesday night.

California: Hosts No. 21 Southern California on Wednesday night.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here