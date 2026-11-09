San Francisco hosts Montana following Bendinger’s 22-point game

Montana Grizzlies (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (2-0)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana takes on San Francisco after Noah Bendinger scored 22 points in Montana’s 105-40 win against the Salish Kootenai Bison.

San Francisco finished 17-16 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Dons shot 43.7% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

Montana finished 11-8 in Big Sky action and 5-9 on the road last season. The Grizzlies averaged 77.3 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press