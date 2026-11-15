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UAPB faces No. 21 USC following Tatum’s 24-point game

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By AP News

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-4) at USC Trojans (3-0)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits No. 21 USC after Jalen Tatum scored 24 points in UAPB’s 74-60 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

USC went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Trojans averaged 78.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.9 last season.

UAPB went 10-9 in SWAC games and 6-14 on the road last season. The Golden Lions averaged 15.2 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

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