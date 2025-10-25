Skip to main content
Trump punishes Canada with 10% extra import tax for not pulling down anti-tariffs ad sooner

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Qatar US Trump

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he plans to hike tariffs on imports of Canadian goods by an extra 10% because of an anti-tariff television ad aired by the province of Ontario.

The ad used the words of former President Ronald Reagan to criticize U.S. tariffs, angering Trump who said he would end trade talks with Canada. Ontario’s Premier Doug Ford said he would pull the ad after the weekend, and it ran during the first game of the World Series.

Trump said he should have pulled it sooner.

Trump posted the news on his Truth Social platform as he flew aboard Air Force One to Malaysia.

By MARK SCHIEFELBEIN
Associated Press

