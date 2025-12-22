Bafana Bafana beat Angola 2-1 in winning start to Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Lyle Foster gave South Africa a winning start to the Africa Cup of Nations by a hard-fought 2-1 over Angola on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana ended a six-game winless streak against Angola, which had won three and drawn three of their meetings since a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

South Africa’s Oswin Appollis opened the scoring in Marrakech with a low strike inside the left post in the 21st minute, but midfielder Show equalized some minutes later when he deflected Fredy’s free kick from the wing inside the near post.

Tempers frayed after a foul by South Africa’s Aubrey Modiba before the break.

Tshepang Moremi thought he scored a brilliant goal after it. The goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi struck the crossbar with a fierce strike as South Africa kept pushing.

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle refreshed his attacking lineup by sending on Mabululu and Milson in the 76th but it was Foster who scored at the other end when he curled the ball beyond Hugo Marques’ outstretched arm in the 79th.

Seven-time champion Egypt’s campaign was starting against Zimbabwe in coastal city Agadir later. An eighth title would extend the Pharaohs’ record and give Mohamed Salah his first. The 33-year-old Liverpool star has never won Africa’s premier competition.

Salah was captaining the team in his first start since Nov. 26 when Liverpool lost to PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Mali frustrated

Patson Daka scored in stoppage time for 2012 champion Zambia to grab a 1-1 draw against Mali in the early game in Casablanca.

Mali dominated and missed a penalty before the break when Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Touré’s effort – the second saved penalty in as many games at the tournament.

Lassine Sinayoko finally broke the deadlock around the hour mark, but Daka had the final say with a header to earn Zambia a point in Group A.

Host nation Morocco leads the group with three after opening with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.

