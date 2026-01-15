Syrian swimmer among activists cleared by Greek court of aiding migrant rescues

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court acquitted a group of rescue volunteers on Thursday who aided migrants on the island of Lesbos, ending a case that drew criticism from international human rights groups.

The 24 defendants include Syrian competitive swimmer Sarah Mardini, whose ordeal inspired the 2022 Netflix sporting drama “The Swimmers.”

The court ruled that volunteers with Emergency Response Centre International, a Greek-nonprofit, not guilty on charges of facilitating illegal entry and forming a criminal organization.

The prosecutor had already urged acquittal, saying the charges lacked evidence and noting that one of the defendants routinely alerted port authorities to approaching boats.