In their words: European governments criticize Trump’s tariff threats over Greenland

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — European governments blasted U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement that eight countries will face 10% tariff for opposing American control of Greenland beginning next month.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland are on Trump’s list, though it was not immediately clear if the tariffs would impact the European Union as a bloc.

Trump’s threat sets up a potentially dangerous test of U.S. partnerships in Europe. The U.S. president indicated the tariffs were retaliation for the deployment of symbolic levels of troops from the European countries to Greenland. Europeans said the troops were sent in response to Trump’s call for strengthened Arctic security.

Here’s a look at what the governments of the eight countries said:

Denmark

“We agree with the U.S. that we need to do more since the Arctic is no longer a low tension area,” Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said in a statement. “That’s exactly why we and NATO partners are stepping up in full transparency with our American allies.”

Norway

“Threats have no place among allies,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre wrote on social media. “Norway’s position is firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Norway fully supports the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark. There is broad agreement in NATO on the need to strengthen security in the Arctic, including in Greenland.”

Sweden

“We will not allow ourselves to be blackmailed,” Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on social media. “I will always stand up for my country, and for our allied neighbors. This is an EU issue that concerns many more countries than those now being singled out.”

France

“No intimidation or threats will influence us, whether in Ukraine, Greenland or anywhere else in the world when we are faced with such situations,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on social media. “Tariff threats are unacceptable and have no place in this context.”

Germany

“The Federal Government has taken note of the statements made by the U.S. President,” German federal government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius wrote on social media. “It is in closest coordination with its European partners. Together, we will decide on appropriate responses at the appropriate time.”

The United Kingdom

“Our position on Greenland is very clear — it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement. “We have also made clear that Arctic security matters for the whole of NATO and allies should all do more together to address the threat from Russia across different parts of the Arctic. Applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of NATO allies is completely wrong.”

The Netherlands

“It’s inappropriate, because we’re not in favor of using trade tariffs in situations that have nothing to do with trade,” Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel said during an interview on current affairs show “WNL op Zondag.” “As allies, I don’t think this is how you should treat each other; not seek dialogue with each other, but try to put pressure on each other. So no, I’m very unhappy about this.”

Finland

“Among allies, issues are best resolved through discussion, not through pressure,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who famously bonded with Trump over their shared love of golf, wrote on social media. “Tariffs would undermine the transatlantic relationship and risk a dangerous downward spiral.”