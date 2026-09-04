Global benchmarks trade mixed following rally on Wall Street led by technology issues

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were trading mixed Friday, as market sentiment for some regional benchmarks got a boost from the tech-led rally on Wall Street.

France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.1% to 8,275.17 in early trading, while the German DAX was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 25,982.69. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained less than 0.1% to 10,834.34.

U.S. shares were set to be little changed with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 53,697.00, while S&P 500 futures inched up less than 0.1% to 7,757.00.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.3% to finish at 65,020.94. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.6% to 6,687.21. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2% to 9,005.90. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.7% to 25,650.87, while the Shanghai Composite lost 0.3% to 3,930.12.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude edged down 55 cents to $90.75 a barrel. Brent crude fell 30 cents to $95.22 a barrel.

The six-month U.S. war with Iran, which has intensified lately, is the main cause behind the recent surge in energy prices.

Many nations depend on access to the Strait of Hormuz to import oil from the Middle East.

Iran fired at Kuwait on Thursday in retaliation for U.S. bombardments earlier in the week.

On interest rates, some investors are taking the recent remarks by Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller as a sign that perhaps the Fed isn’t as likely to raise its short-term interest rates at its next policy meeting in two weeks as previously expected.

Waller said that, if new data next week shows inflation is cooling, he “would be inclined” to keep the Fed’s benchmark interest rate unchanged. Should the data show hotter inflation, he would consider a rate hike.

Market players are also closely watching what Japan’s central bank might do on interest rates when its policy board meets later this month. Some analysts expect the Bank of Japan to raise its benchmark rate, and the question is by how much. Some reports say Japan is facing pressures to raise the interest rate so that the yen will move higher.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 156.41 Japanese yen from 155.84 yen. The euro cost $1.1624, down from $1.1631.

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AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed to this report.

Yuri Kageyama is on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@yurikageyama

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer